New Hampshire libraries share $825,000 in federal grants

Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - More than 40 public libraries in New Hampshire are getting a share of $825,000 in federal funding to increase services and programs that anticipate the changing needs of their patrons.

The money is part of the American Rescue Act Plan and aligns with the New Hampshire State Library’s goals, including expanding access for patrons of all abilities and improving equity of access by offering support to library staff.

Some of the 42 grant recipients plan to create or upgrade spaces, such as Makerspaces, that will be shared with community groups. Others plan to upgrade technology or buy bicycles to deliver materials to those who can’t get to the library.

