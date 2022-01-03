Advertisement

New year, new minimum wage in Vermont

File photo
File photo(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters making the minimum wage are kicking off the new year with a boost.

The scheduled change is an $0.80 increase for hourly employees, from $11.75 an hour, to $12.55. For tipped workers it goes from $5.88 to $6.28.

The increase does not effect many workers, as wages already began going up to retain workers or incentivize new workers during the pandemic. Vermont’s Labor Department says it’s a good time to looking for a job.

“We are seeing what would have been an entry level minimum wage employer not offering $15, $16, $17 dollars an hour for people just starting out. So that’s positive news, again, that just by economic forces the starting wage for individuals increase or surpass minimum wage,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.

What higher wages can’t do though is fill the vacancies the state has that there are no workers for. Harrington estimates between 20 and 25 thousand job vacancies in Vermont, but only around 37 hundred people eligible to fill those jobs.

