Advertisement

NH Secretary of State Bill Gardner to leave office

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner announced Monday he is stepping down.
New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner announced Monday he is stepping down.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The nation’s longest-serving secretary of state who built a reputation for fiercely defending New Hampshire’s position at the front of the presidential primary calendar says he will be stepping down.

Bill Gardner, 73, announced on Monday he is stepping down from the job. He said it is not for health reasons.

“Now is the time,” Gardner said.

He was first elected by the Legislature in 1976. He was elected to his 23rd two-year term in 2020 with no challengers.

In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, said Granite Staters owe Gardner a tremendous debt of gratitude.

“For decades, Bill Gardner has fiercely protected New Hampshire’s First in the Nation presidential primary and overseen our elections that are truly a point of pride for our state - always open, fair, accessible, and accurate. We will miss Bill and his vast institutional knowledge of New Hampshire people, politics, and government. Here’s to a well-deserved retirement,” Sununu said.

In recent years, Gardner came under fire from Democrats for his participation in former President Donald Trump’s commission on voter fraud and for backing GOP legislation to tighten voter registration rules.

Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan will take over.

Our Adam Sullivan is at the secretary of state’s news briefing and will have much more tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle in Holland.
Two people hospitalized after being shot in car
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington is wanted for attempted murder
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Holland. - File photo
Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate
Rochester, Vt. log home destroyed in fire
Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire

Latest News

The debate over masking at school takes center stage Monday night in Haverhill, New Hampshire....
Haverhill to debate student masking
Vermont sheep make Vermont wool, and Vermont wool makes Vermont yarn.
MiVT: Mad River Fiber Arts and Mill
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage