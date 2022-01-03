NH Secretary of State Bill Gardner to leave office

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The nation’s longest-serving secretary of state who built a reputation for fiercely defending New Hampshire’s position at the front of the presidential primary calendar says he will be stepping down.

Bill Gardner, 73, announced on Monday he is stepping down from the job. He said it is not for health reasons.

“Now is the time,” Gardner said.

He was first elected by the Legislature in 1976. He was elected to his 23rd two-year term in 2020 with no challengers.

In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, said Granite Staters owe Gardner a tremendous debt of gratitude.

“For decades, Bill Gardner has fiercely protected New Hampshire’s First in the Nation presidential primary and overseen our elections that are truly a point of pride for our state - always open, fair, accessible, and accurate. We will miss Bill and his vast institutional knowledge of New Hampshire people, politics, and government. Here’s to a well-deserved retirement,” Sununu said.

In recent years, Gardner came under fire from Democrats for his participation in former President Donald Trump’s commission on voter fraud and for backing GOP legislation to tighten voter registration rules.

Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan will take over.

Our Adam Sullivan is at the secretary of state’s news briefing and will have much more tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.