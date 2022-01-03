Advertisement

NY governor seeks term limits, ban on officials’ extra income

Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul wants New York to impose term limits on her office and other statewide elected officials and ban them from earning an outside income.

Those changes are an implicit rebuke of her predecessor Andrew Cuomo.

Hochul is a Democrat who took office in August after Cuomo stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations.

She issued a statement Monday saying the proposals are aimed at restoring trust and integrity in state government.

Cuomo, a Democrat, was elected to a third term in 2018 but resigned before finishing.

The state ethics commission is seeking to have him turn over income from his book on leadership.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle in Holland.
Two people hospitalized after being shot in car
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington is wanted for attempted murder
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Holland. - File photo
Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland
A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Vermont woman killed in Massachusetts crash
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate

Latest News

An example of pod low-barrier shelters by Avivo.
Are ‘pods’ the answer to ending chronic homelessness in Burlington?
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
Manchester police have set up a tip line and offered $12,500 in rewards as they investigate the...
Police tip line, rewards set up for NH girl last seen in 2019
The James Webb Telescope launch was a success. So what has to happen before it can begin to...
Star Struck: Space exploration in 2022
TELESCOPE
Star Struck: Space exploration in 2022