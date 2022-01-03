Plow crews hard at work after first snowfall of new year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy day for plow crews, scraping and treating Vermont’s roads, during the first snow fall of 2022.

According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, crews began treating the roads with salt and sand around midnight. The general manager of the Colchester facility says, generally it takes about an hour for each plow to complete its route.

While conditions could still change, he says crews will be working through the evening hours Sunday.

“If they start to see something, they’ll give a holler to the foreman and let them know,” Dan Shepard of VTRANS said. “The foreman will be able to react and change up what they’re putting down for product. If one of them sees something that might not necessarily be in one of our garages here, he’ll give a holler and let them know what’s coming so they can stay ahead of it.”

Shepard says if you are out driving, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, leave space between your car and the ones in front of you, and don’t crowd the plow.

