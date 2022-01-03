Advertisement

Police tip line, rewards set up for NH girl last seen in 2019

Manchester police have set up a tip line and offered $12,500 in rewards as they investigate the...
Manchester police have set up a tip line and offered $12,500 in rewards as they investigate the disappearance of a young girl who was last seen more than two years ago.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Manchester police have set up a tip line and offered $12,500 in rewards as they investigate the disappearance of a young girl who was last seen more than two years ago.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said police were notified last week that Harmony Montgomery was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019, when she was 5.

Police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven’t said who reported the girl missing.

Calls and texts can be made to 603-203-6060.

Aldenberg said the number will be manned by detectives 24 hours.

Related Stories:

Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say

NH police investigate disappearance of girl last seen in 2019

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle in Holland.
Two people hospitalized after being shot in car
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington is wanted for attempted murder
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Holland. - File photo
Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland
A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Vermont woman killed in Massachusetts crash
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate

Latest News

An example of pod low-barrier shelters by Avivo.
Are ‘pods’ the answer to ending chronic homelessness in Burlington?
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
The James Webb Telescope launch was a success. So what has to happen before it can begin to...
Star Struck: Space exploration in 2022
TELESCOPE
Star Struck: Space exploration in 2022