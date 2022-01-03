Police tip line, rewards set up for NH girl last seen in 2019

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Manchester police have set up a tip line and offered $12,500 in rewards as they investigate the disappearance of a young girl who was last seen more than two years ago.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said police were notified last week that Harmony Montgomery was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019, when she was 5.

Police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven’t said who reported the girl missing.

Calls and texts can be made to 603-203-6060.

Aldenberg said the number will be manned by detectives 24 hours.

