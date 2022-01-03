Advertisement

Quebec begins retail store closures amid new COVID-19 wave

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) - Quebec is proceeding with the first of three planned closures of non-essential retail stores as the provincial government tried to curb a new wave of COVID-19 driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Hospitals and health-care resources in Quebec and Canada’s remote northern communities are also being stretched as case numbers explode.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced last week that the bulk of the province’s stores would be closed for the next three Sundays, with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations.

Charles Milliard, president of the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce, urged the government to lift the measures as soon as possible.

