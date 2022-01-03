Advertisement

Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building

A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in...
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in Charleston, South Carolina.(Brandon Fierro)
By Amanda Alvarado, Patrick Phillips, Emilie Zuhowski and Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Strong winds knocked down a large scaffolding outside of an apartment building Monday afternoon, WCSC reported.

Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the structure sways and then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle.

Footage also shows a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse.

