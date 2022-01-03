Sen. Sanders and state leaders to discuss nursing workforce crisis

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders will join Vermont state leaders to discuss the nursing workforce crisis.

Sanders will join Governor Phil Scott, Senate President Becca Balint and House Speaker Jill Krowinski on the statehouse steps at 10 a.m. Monday.

Even before COVID-19, it was estimated that Vermont should add around 9,000 nurses to the workforce in the next seven years.

But the state is coming up short, adding less than half the numbers needed every year.

The shortage is forcing hospitals to pay millions of dollars for traveling nurses to fill the gaps.

