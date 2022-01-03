Advertisement

Sen. Sanders and state leaders to discuss nursing workforce crisis

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders will join Vermont state leaders to discuss the nursing workforce crisis.

Sanders will join Governor Phil Scott, Senate President Becca Balint and House Speaker Jill Krowinski on the statehouse steps at 10 a.m. Monday.

Even before COVID-19, it was estimated that Vermont should add around 9,000 nurses to the workforce in the next seven years.

But the state is coming up short, adding less than half the numbers needed every year.

The shortage is forcing hospitals to pay millions of dollars for traveling nurses to fill the gaps.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle in Holland.
Two people hospitalized after being shot in car
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington is wanted for attempted murder
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder
(FILE) Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Holland
Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate
Rochester, Vt. log home destroyed in fire
Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire

Latest News

Senator Bernie Sanders will join Vermont state leaders to discuss the nursing workforce crisis.
Sen. Sanders and state leaders to discuss nursing workforce crisis
File photo
New year, new minimum wage in Vermont
Snowplow Spotlight
Snowplow Spotlight: Meet Thunder and Snowicane
The scheduled change is an $0.80 increase for hourly employees, from $11.75 an hour, to $12.55....
New year, new minimum wage in Vermont