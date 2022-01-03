Advertisement

Snowplow Spotlight: Meet Thunder and Snowicane

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this week’s snowplow spotlight, meet the drivers of Snowicane and Thunder.

Ellen St. Marie drives Thunder, and has been working with the state of Vermont for 17 and a half years. She plows Rt. 5 and Rt. 58 in Irasburg.

“Thunder is a very good name for my truck. The truck does rumble like thunder when I am plowing. The Irasburg Elementary School did a good job naming my truck.” said St. Marie.

Rich Williams has been busy in Snowicane. He plows Rt. 5 from Hartland Village to Rt. 10A in Norwich. He’s been with VTrans for 13 years. Williams says Snowicane is a great name, because he graduated from Hartford High School, which named his truck.

