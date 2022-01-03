Advertisement

South Burlington asks residents to remove objects that could foil snowplows

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first snowfall of the new year has come and gone, and it’s a good time for you to bring in that basketball hoop that hasn’t been touched since the fall.

South Burlington Public Works is asking residents to remove garbage cans, basketball hoops and other obstacles that snowplows could run into while doing their job.

Adam Cate of South Burlington Public Works says these obstacles create an even smaller roadway.

He says plows encounter these obstacles every winter, and hitting something like a basketball hoop can cause damage to the plows and the neighborhood.

“One of the things that also happens even if the plow itself doesn’t hit it-- this happens with our sweepers, too-- the nets will catch the side of the truck because the height will happen to. It has happened and they usually don’t weather the fall very well,” Cate said.

They also encourage South Burlington neighbors to be mindful of the city street parking ban from midnight to 8 a.m, until April 1 because cars can also prove to be a roadblock for plows and other safety vehicles during the winter.

