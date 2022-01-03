Advertisement

Star Struck: Space exploration in 2022

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 2022 is full of exciting possibilities in space exploration. and who better to rocket us into the new year in space than Bobby Farlice-Rubio!

Farlice-Rubio, our space expert, told our Cat Viglienzoni about the successful launch of the James Webb Telescope, what we can expect from it and when. Plus, who caught a glimpse of a meteor exploding? Watch the video to find out.

Star Struck: Space exploration in 2022