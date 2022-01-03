State saw daily COVID case count records 3 days last week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New case numbers from the Vermont Department of Health show the state set new daily COVID case records three days in a row last week.

On Dec. 30, the state saw 1,471 new cases-- an all-time high.

It broke the previous records set the previous two days.

Monday, the state reported 245 new infections, with 74 people hospitalized with the virus, 14 of them in the ICU.

Nine additional deaths were reported since the state last updated its numbers Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 480.

