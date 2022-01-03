Advertisement

SUNY schools to become state-run COVID testing sites during winter break

SUNY Plattsburgh will open this week to the public for COVID testing.
SUNY Plattsburgh will open this week to the public for COVID testing.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh will open this week to the public for COVID testing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says SUNY campuses will become state-run testing sites during the winter break.

This comes after weeks of calls on the state for more free testing sites in the North Country and around the state.

SUNY Plattsburg says this will be done by the state, so they don’t have all of the details, like where on campus and when. But you will need your mask.

“We’re just getting ramped up. This idea just came together literally 24 hours ago, so we are getting started. It will be staffed by the National Guard. We want to thank the National Guard for leading the way, but here is what we are going to do... All those sites will now have testing available for the public to come to campus. You won’t have to pay for parking, we will get the hours out and more to come next week. We are trying to be creative in our approach in making testing easier for everyone,” said Hochul, D-New York.

SUNY schools have done weekly pool saliva testing since last year, testing the saliva of a bunch of people at once, and clearing them all if there’s no positive result.

We reached out to the New York Health Department to get more details about the SUNY testing clinic. We’ll let you know what we find out.

