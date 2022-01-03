Advertisement

Vermont Air National Guard to fly night training missions

F-35 fighter jet
F-35 fighter jet(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Air National Guard will flying nighttime training missions with its F-35 fighter jets.

The Guard says the takeoffs from the South Burlington airport are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and landings are to happen between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The Guard says afternoon training missions will continue with takeoffs and landings between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. No morning training flights are planned.

