Vermont Air National Guard to fly night training missions

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Air National Guard will flying nighttime training missions with its F-35 fighter jets.

The Guard says the takeoffs from the South Burlington airport are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and landings are to happen between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The Guard says afternoon training missions will continue with takeoffs and landings between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. No morning training flights are planned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.