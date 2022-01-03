Vermont fire department chief accused of taking snowplow

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing cooperative without authority.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports police said Rusty Sage, chief of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company, was charged with grand larceny in Brattleboro.

Brian Emerson, the president of the Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Cooperation, said he learned the plow was missing on Dec. 14. He reported it to police department, which later asked him to identify a plow the department suspected belonged to Tri-Park.

Emerson said Sage, who lives near the housing cooperative, was an on-call employee for it and was contacted on occasion for help plowing its roads.

Sage said he had permission to have the snowplow.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)