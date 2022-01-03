Advertisement

Vermont fire department chief accused of taking snowplow

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing cooperative without authority.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports police said Rusty Sage, chief of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company, was charged with grand larceny in Brattleboro.

Brian Emerson, the president of the Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Cooperation, said he learned the plow was missing on Dec. 14. He reported it to police department, which later asked him to identify a plow the department suspected belonged to Tri-Park.

Emerson said Sage, who lives near the housing cooperative, was an on-call employee for it and was contacted on occasion for help plowing its roads.

Sage said he had permission to have the snowplow.

