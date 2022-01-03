Advertisement

Vermont woman killed in Massachusetts crash

A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police say it happened on Route 91 in Bernardston at about 12:20 p.m.

They say Holly Hanley, 60, of Burlington, was headed south when she drove off the road and hit a guardrail and then the tree line.

Hanley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Essex Junction, had minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash.

