Vermont woman killed in Massachusetts crash
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Massachusetts State Police say it happened on Route 91 in Bernardston at about 12:20 p.m.
They say Holly Hanley, 60, of Burlington, was headed south when she drove off the road and hit a guardrail and then the tree line.
Hanley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Her passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Essex Junction, had minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police are still investigating the crash.
