Waring appointed director of rural development for USDA in Vt., NH

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont native has been appointed by President Biden as the state director of rural development for the USDA in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Sarah Waring says she’ll focus on helping farms, which will include housing, infrastructure and rural business development that helps support agriculture, too.

“So I think it’s a whole package of rural community support, grants and loans, and that’s what I am excited about it looks at the whole community and its needs,” Waring said.

She says another big focus will be helping farms and communities navigate federal resources available through pandemic relief money to identify what’s available and how to apply.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Sarah Waring.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.