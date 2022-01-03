Will Lake Champlain freeze this year? What scientists say

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Lake Champlain freeze over this year? It’s a common question each winter but getting yes as an answer is becoming less and less common.

As of Monday morning, the temperature of the water in Burlington Bay is 39 degrees.

“Typically around this time of year in early January, we look at a lake temperature around 37 degrees. So we are a couple degrees above normal but well within the typical fluctuations of any given year,” said Matthew Clay, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Warmer water and warmer air. If December seemed warmer to you this year, it’s because it was, 3.6 degrees warmer, in fact.

“If you continue to have these warm spells and cold spells, you’re never going to get that prolonged period of freezing at the surface of the water,” Clay said.

What the lake needs is a steady period of cold air, which we’re yet to see this year. And are seeing less frequently.

Matthew Vaughan, the chief scientist at the Lake Champlain Basin Program, echoes that sentiment.

“Water has an amazing and unique property that when it cools down to the freezing point it actually, the molecules lock up into something called a crystal lattice. And that makes frozen water, ice, less dense than warmer liquid water. That’s why your ice cubes float in your drink rather than sink to the bottom,” Vaughan said.

That same phenomenon happens on the lake. With the warmer water sitting below the surface level, winds cause the water to mix, and continued mixing prevents solidification.

It’s something becoming all too familiar nowadays. Both the National Weather Service and the Lake Champlain Basin Program confirm that the frequency of the lake freezing is dropping off significantly.

“This is likely an effect of increased greenhouse gases in our atmosphere and an effect of climate change. We all know this is a global problem and we’re not immune to it in the Lake Champlain Basin,” Vaughan said.

As a result, only three of the past 10 years have seen a frozen lake. The last time was in March 2019 after what meteorologists said was a frigid January and February.

“If that trend continues, in about 2050 we can expect the lake to freeze over just once a decade,” Vaughan said.

The National Weather Service’s records on the lake freezing date back to 1816.

“Overall if you look at the entire period of about 200 years, about 80% of the time we see Lake Champlain freeze over. However, ever since the change of the millennium, since 2000, we’ve only seen the lake freeze over 38% of the years,” Clay said.

While there’s a significant difference in frequency of freezing back in the 1800s, they used to just have an observer eyeball it. That calls into question the true accuracy of that 80%.

Vaughan cautions that there’s no good way to tell how thick and stable ice is, and urges the message, “no ice is safe ice.”

So even if you do see some ice, be careful.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.