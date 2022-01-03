BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone . . . the first Monday of 2022! No doubt about it . . . it’s January! Thanks to the snow that we got over the weekend and the cold air that is out there now, it is definitely winter now.

We will finally get the long-absent sunshine back today, but it won’t do much to warm us up. Temperatures are only going to top out in the teens and low 20s today, and the wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - will be down near zero.

It will stay cold through tonight, but then temperatures will rebound on Tuesday back up to near-normal levels (normal high for Burlington is now 30°).

It will be even warmer on Wednesday with some spots hitting the low 40s. But there will be lots of clouds around and it will be breezy.

A minor disturbance could bring a few snow showers on Thursday. But we are watching a possible coastal storm - a “Nor-easter” - for Friday, and if that pans out, we could be getting some pretty good snowfall out of that.

The weekend will start out with sunshine but end with the chance for snow or rain showers.

Try to stay warm today, and keep your pets indoors until those temperatures come back up. -Gary

