3G devices being phased out for faster systems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An alert to people using devices that are on the 3G network -- many will become obsolete in the near future.

While most 3G devices have already been phased out, there are still people relying on old phones or devices to get help or as a safety net, and that is who first responders are trying to reach now.

“We are in the business of responding to people’s emergencies whether real or imagined and we certainly want to be there for people,” South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis said.

He says 18% of the city of South Burlington is over the age of 65 and they made up nearly 52% of their 2,700 medical runs, so for him, the thought of people not being able to reach emergency services is concerning.

“The 3G network going away is a public education piece,” Francis said.

It’s an outdated system and is being retired to make room for 4G LTE or 5G systems. But some could still be using it.

“Older phones may stop working in early 2022,” said Barbara Neal, the executive director of Vermont’s Enhanced 911 Board.

According to the FCC, AT&T is expected to retire the network in February, T-Mobile and Sprint will retire it between March and July, and Verizon at the end of the year.

“Customers of those services should be getting notice from the carrier if this discontinuation impacts them,” Neal said.

But not all phones are on carriers. Neal says some phones are given out through community organizations, including victims of domestic violence. These phones can only dial 911 but will no longer be able to when the network is shut down.

“It’s important for those clients and anyone using an older phone only for 911 purposes to be aware of this change,” Neal said.

They don’t know how many 3G-dependent phones are in our region, but Neal says of all the 911 calls that came through the state’s 911 system, 7.5% were 911-only phones. She suspects some were 3G-based.

Francis says the solution is to get the word out and check on your loved ones.

“Just making sure our loved ones have the correct technology with them, whether it be a fall alert device or pendant they wear around their neck or a life alert system that may be calling for you if they detect a fall in your house, or maybe you’re an individual that likes to go for a walk and you have a phone on you as a safety device because your family insists on it. Let’s make sure it is going to work for you should you ever need it,” said Francis. “Due diligence is really important and just making sure our loved ones have the correct technology with them.”

If you have any concerns, call a carrier or a device manufacturer to see if it’s time for an upgrade.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.