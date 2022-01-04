Bicyclist dies after getting hit by car, driver arrested

NEWPORT, NH. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is dead Monday after getting hit by a truck while riding his bike.

Newport Police say just before 11:00 a.m. a bicyclist was riding eastbound on John Stark Highway near the intersection of Endicott Road. A pickup truck crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the biker. The bicyclist was Daniel Thurston, 40, of Charleston, New Hampshire and the driver was 31 year old, Albon Chapman, Jr. of Claremont, New Hampshire.

Police say Thurston died at the scene.

Chapman was arrested with one Class B Felony count of Negligent Homicide, Reckless Conduct with a deadly weapon, and attempted falsifying physical evidence.

Police say Chapman was released on bail in a pending matter.

Chapman is due to appear in court.

