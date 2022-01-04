Advertisement

Dog leads police to serious crash that injured owner

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a scared dog survived a serious crash and then led officers back to the scene to help his owner.

The German shepherd was spotted on the Interstate 89 bridge connecting New Hampshire and Vermont around 10 p.m. Monday. Police were called to the scene and when they arrived, they soon found out why the animal was there.

“Our immediate concern is the road hazard for a vehicle accident or the dog getting struck or both,” Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts said.

Images from Lebanon police body camera videos show the dog, whose name they later learned was Tinsley, was clearly in a bad spot. He was in the middle of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, a massive span connecting the two states.

“All units that were up there on the scene tried to corral the dog, get him in a cruiser. There were passersby that tried to lure him with some treats. But he really wouldn’t get within 8 or 10 feet of anybody,” Roberts said.

After a few minutes of people trying to catch the animal, Tinsley ran back into Vermont. Police followed the frightened dog and came across a mangled vehicle off the side of the interstate.

Tinsley led police to the serious crash scene near the New Hampshire-Vermont border.
Tinsley led police to the serious crash scene near the New Hampshire-Vermont border.(New Hampshire State Police/Facebook)

“New Hampshire State Police and Lebanon immediately called for EMS out of Hartford to respond to the scene, as well as VSP,” Roberts said.

According to New Hampshire state police, there were two people in the truck before it rolled. Police say both men were ejected from the vehicle and seriously injured.

One of them was Tinsley’s owner but we don’t know which one.

The driver was Cameron Laundary, 31, of North Hartland. His passenger was Justin Connors, 40. Both men are expected to survive.

“It’s hard to know what the dog is thinking. There is a lot of moving cars and flashing lights and chaos,” Robert said. “But the dog certainly did come into New Hampshire then ultimately turn around and head back toward the scene.”

According to Vermont State Police, the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.

