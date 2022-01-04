Effort underway to reopen Adirondack Northway visitor center

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The push is on to get state funding to reopen an Adirondack welcome center.

The Beekmantown Gateway Center is on Interstate 87 south and is the first rest stop and information center south of the Canadian border. But the center shut down in 2020 after its funding was slashed from the state budget. Now there’s an effort to get that $200,000 back in the budget.

The Adirondack Regional Tourism council says that 103,000 travelers would visit the center annually looking for general information, tourism and hospitality spots, and to use its free Wi-Fi.

“They are able to stop here as they have been doing for many years to get information on what’s going on, where to go, where to find something they’ve come down and they want to get to to get their questions answered -- it serves that purpose. It serves the purpose of maximizing the visitation of our tourists or visitors coming down and serves the purpose of maximizing business for many businesses in the Lake Champlain and Adirondack region who may have been missed but because of information they pick up there... ‘Oh, I didn’t know about that. I’m going to stop there on my way to Lake Placid,’” said Garry Douglas with the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Douglas says he would ultimately like to see the old center replaced with a new one.

