Advertisement

Effort underway to reopen Adirondack Northway visitor center

Beekmantown Gateway Center rest area on I-87.
Beekmantown Gateway Center rest area on I-87.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The push is on to get state funding to reopen an Adirondack welcome center.

The Beekmantown Gateway Center is on Interstate 87 south and is the first rest stop and information center south of the Canadian border. But the center shut down in 2020 after its funding was slashed from the state budget. Now there’s an effort to get that $200,000 back in the budget.

The Adirondack Regional Tourism council says that 103,000 travelers would visit the center annually looking for general information, tourism and hospitality spots, and to use its free Wi-Fi.

“They are able to stop here as they have been doing for many years to get information on what’s going on, where to go, where to find something they’ve come down and they want to get to to get their questions answered -- it serves that purpose. It serves the purpose of maximizing the visitation of our tourists or visitors coming down and serves the purpose of maximizing business for many businesses in the Lake Champlain and Adirondack region who may have been missed but because of information they pick up there... ‘Oh, I didn’t know about that. I’m going to stop there on my way to Lake Placid,’” said Garry Douglas with the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Douglas says he would ultimately like to see the old center replaced with a new one.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Vermont woman killed in Massachusetts crash
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing...
Vermont fire department chief accused of taking snowplow
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Holland. - File photo
Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland
File photo
New year, new minimum wage in Vermont

Latest News

A program in Vermont has just one goal in mind-- to make sure everyone eats.
Pandemic food assistance program extended till spring
New York’s Democrat-controlled Legislature will make key decisions in 2022 on everything from...
Pot, political maps, COVID aid on Hochul, lawmakers’ agenda
South Burlington electrician Tony Odrechowski troubleshoots a problem for a residential customer.
Help Wanted: Electrical contractor offers free on the job training
Plains Cemetery in Kingston, New Hampshire.
Nearly 300-year-old cemetery on national historic register