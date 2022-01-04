Former Keene man pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to making false statements to receive over $55,000 in federal CARES Act relief funds aimed at helping small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to court documents and statements, Andre McBreairty, 45, lied about his payroll to obtain three loans, falsely stating his annual income and generating a false IRS form inflating his 2020 earnings. He received loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

McBreairty, who pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14 in federal court. He could face up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.