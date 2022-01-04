How to recycle your old Christmas string lights

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - As the holiday season comes to an end, it’s about time for those Christmas decorations to come down. But don’t throw those dead sets of string lights in the dumpster.

Most people probably don’t realize they have another option-- those iconic holiday string lights are recyclable.

A Central Vermont recycling center hopes their holiday string light campaign will guide Vermonters to dispose of dead strings of lights properly.

Unwanted Keurigs, broken ACs and even VCRs: a trip inside the Additional Recyclables Collection Center is guaranteed to be full of surprises.

“Part of our mission here is to collect all kinds of recyclables, get them out of the waste stream and take contamination out of the recycling stream,” said Stefan Malner, the facilities manager at the Additional Recyclables Collection Center.

And with the holidays behind us, the folks at Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District are helping Vermonters ditch the holiday spirit, too.

This is where Christmas lights go to die.

“Yeah, most of them are broken but if people just don’t want to use them anymore, they can drop them off here at the ARCC,” Malner said.

From now until Jan. 31, the Additional Recyclables Collection Center, or ARCC, in Barre City, will accept your unwanted string lights, free of charge.

Malner says many people don’t know they’re recyclable at all, but what’s important is keeping them out of the single-stream recycling bins.

“We want this to be out of the recycling stream because, essentially, it’s contamination for a recycling facility. It will get caught up in recycling machinery and then they might have to shut down,” he explained.

Instead, they’re collected here. Then, they’re weighed and sent to Bolduc Metal Recycling in Middlesex. The staffers at Bolduc say then they’re bailed and sent away to be chipped so the copper can be extracted.

Regardless of the fate of the unwanted lights, the ARCC staff say they’re hoping this campaign helps people dispose of them responsibly.

“Most things can be recycled. It’s just the problem is, having an outlet, having a market. And so, by our facility collecting them, hopefully, we’ll have other people collecting them and creating more of an outlet and more resources for this type of recycling,” Malner said.

The ARCC is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They also take things like batteries, computers, TVs, paints and lightbulbs for free all the time through Vermont’s Extended Producer Responsibility Program.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.