Moving study: Vermont state with highest inbound migration

United Van Lines 2021 National Movers Study.
United Van Lines 2021 National Movers Study.(United Van Lines)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Americans are moving to be closer to family. It’s a new trend as people’s priorities have shifted during the pandemic.

United Van Lines released its latest moving study, which found Vermont is the state with the highest inbound migration.

Vermont is followed by South Dakota and South Carolina.

On the flip side, it was New Jersey’s fifth year taking the top spot for a mass exodus.

