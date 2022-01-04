Advertisement

Nearly 300-year-old cemetery on national historic register

Plains Cemetery in Kingston, New Hampshire.
Plains Cemetery in Kingston, New Hampshire.(Courtesy: N.H. Division of Historical Resources)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A nearly 300-year-old cemetery in Kingston, New Hampshire, that’s the final resting place of a signer of the Declaration of Independence has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Established circa 1725, the Plains Cemetery served as the town’s primary burying ground through the early 20th century, the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources said. Sections were added through 1957.

Josiah Bartlett, the first constitutional governor and second signer of the Declaration of Independence, after John Hancock, is buried there. He died in 1795. 

