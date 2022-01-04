Advertisement

North Country health department changes up contact tracing method

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Essex County Health Department is changing the way it contact traces because workers can’t keep up with the number of cases.

According to the director of public health, the department is seeing a higher number of new infections each day than at any time throughout the entire pandemic.

Now, anyone who tests positive on any COVID-19 test needs to individually manage their own isolation or quarantine and reach out to their close contacts.

This switch to personal responsibility includes registering positive at-home tests with the health department.

