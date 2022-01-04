Advertisement

Pandemic food assistance program extended till spring

A program in Vermont has just one goal in mind-- to make sure everyone eats.
By Dom Amato
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Everyone Eats program has been extended yet again, but how long will it last?

The pandemic program will now offer free meals for those who are food insecure until April 1st. It’s a win-win for those looking for a meal and for the 180 participating restaurants that get paid $10 per meal to make it.

Jean Hamilton, the program’s coordinator, says she’s not sure how long it will be funded by FEMA but hopes some aspects of the service may continue past the spring.

“Our community hubs and our statewide task force who advise the program are really working together to understand what we’ve learned from this program and what the innovations are so that we can carry it forward using the best practices,” Hamilton said.

At its peak, the program gave out around 45,000 meals per week. Now, they’re averaging around 25,000, which they say shows that the need for it continues.

