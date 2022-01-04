Advertisement

Pot, political maps, COVID aid on Hochul, lawmakers’ agenda

New York’s Democrat-controlled Legislature will make key decisions in 2022 on everything from...
New York’s Democrat-controlled Legislature will make key decisions in 2022 on everything from the rollout of recreational marijuana sales to how best to help New Yorkers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s Democrat-controlled Legislature will make key decisions in 2022 on everything from the rollout of recreational marijuana sales to how best to help New Yorkers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to announce sweeping initiatives for 2022 in her State of the State address Wednesday, including overhauls of the state’s ethics rules and the public university system.

Hochul plans to deliver her address from the Assembly Chamber to distanced attendees due to the COVID-19 uptick.\

The Legislature has until April to pass a budget and decide the fate of billions in projected surplus.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

