Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 3rd

Plays of the week
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a lighter slate due to the holiday the previous week, sports in our region returned close to full force this past week. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, the UVM women’s hockey team picked up a shutout win over Maine on Sunday, but the play of the day came on the offensive end. Sini Karjalainen would start the play with the pass to Natalie Mlynkova. She’d keep the play alive for Lily Holmes to carry it into the zone, Holmes back to Mlynkova on the little backhand-forehand for the goal! It was her first tally since November and helped the Cats earn a 3-0 win.

At number two, Middlebury men’s hockey would get its first win of the season against St. Mike’s on Saturday, but Purple Knight keeper Hugo Turcotte had the play of the day. Jin Lee started the two on one for the Panthers, Cole Joslin with the nifty move to get around Turcotte, but the St. Mike’s keeper gets the bottom of the skate over to make the stop! Kick save and a beauty. Turcotte had 30 saves on the day.

And at number one, Burlington’s boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Wednesday at Colchester, and Amari Fraser played a key role. Up 11 late in the third, Faser drove through the paint but got turned around. No matter, Fraser threw it over his shoulder while falling down and banked it off glass and in! Burlington got win #1 on the year 46-39, Fraser taking the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.

