Vermont Legislature returns Tuesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Legislature returns to work in a hybrid meeting Tuesday.

The omicron variant has spiked plans to return to the statehouse fully in-person.

Tuesday will be partially in-person and everyone will have to wear a mask. Then everyone will be remote for the first two weeks of the session.

Pensions, education funding reform, and hundreds of millions in federal cash are on the front burner for lawmakers.

Related stories:

A look at new laws going into effect in Vermont in 2022

Vermont Legislature to meet remotely next week

Vermont Legislature panel recommends 1st two weeks be remote

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.