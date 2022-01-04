Advertisement

Vermont Legislature returns Tuesday

Vermont statehouse.
Vermont statehouse.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Legislature returns to work in a hybrid meeting Tuesday.

The omicron variant has spiked plans to return to the statehouse fully in-person.

Tuesday will be partially in-person and everyone will have to wear a mask. Then everyone will be remote for the first two weeks of the session.

Pensions, education funding reform, and hundreds of millions in federal cash are on the front burner for lawmakers.

