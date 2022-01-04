Advertisement

Vermont post-holiday COVID surge breaks another record

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Ryan Mercer/UVM Health Network)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has smashed another one-day COVID case count record.

Vermont health officials as of Tuesday tallied 1,727 cases, driving the state’s percent positive rate up to 12.4%, the highest its been since the start of the pandemic and also smashing last Thursday’s single-day count of 1,479.

Hospitalization rates, what officials consider the more important metric, also ticked up to 83 with 19 in the ICU.

The total number of deaths held steady at 480.

