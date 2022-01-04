Advertisement

VSAC shares conclusions of 10-year study tracking class of 2012

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont high school students need more support-- that’s the conclusion of a 10-year study by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation after tracking the class of 2012.

VSAC says 46% of students from that year had gotten a college degree-- bachelor’s or associate-- within six years of graduating high school.

It also found that first-generation college students were less likely to get a post-secondary degree than second-generation students.

And men were less likely to get a degree than women.

Researchers found that about half of students who took gap years didn’t end up going to college.

“Students who had this vague idea of I’m going to take a gap year to figure out what I want to do, but I will go to college a year from now-- they hadn’t applied for financial aid, they hadn’t applied for admission, they hadn’t really thought through what they were going to do and what path they were going to take. They really did not go back to school. So a gap year works well if it comes with a plan,” said Marilyn Cargill of VSAC.

VSAC says they offer counseling to students who are adults to help them stay in school because starting but not finishing degrees leaves students with debt and without the benefits of a degree.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Marilyn Cargill.

Click here to read the full report.

