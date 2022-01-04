Advertisement

Wildlife Watch: New regulations designed to expand angler opportunities

File photo
(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The new year brings new regulations for fishing in Vermont.

They allow anyone to fish nearly all waterbodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release. Officials say the idea is to simplify the sport and provide additional opportunities to anglers.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Bret Ladago about the changes.

