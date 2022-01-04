BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After the coldest morning that we have had yet this season, we will be rebounding our temperatures back to near normal this afternoon (normal high in Burlington is now 30°). There will be lots of sunshine today . . . just a little bit of cloudiness near the Canadian border.

It will be turning breezy out of the south tonight into Wednesday as temperatures continue to climb, getting into the 40s for most of us during the day. A minor clipper system tracking to our north could kick up a few snow showers, mainly late in the day in our northern areas, continuing a bit into Thursday.

A coastal storm system will be developing late in the week off the New England coast. Depending on the track of the storm, we could get some pretty good snow on Friday, especially in our southern & eastern areas.

The storm will be out of here for the start of the weekend, which is looking sunny, but cold again for Saturday. Then a frontal system will be approaching us on Sunday with windy conditions, and the chance for rain or snow showers. It will clear out for Monday, but turn blustery & colder.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that developing storm system for Friday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest. -Gary

