BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s ArtsRiot is requiring booster vaccines for all events.

While it’s not unusual for a business to require vaccination, this is a next step in the pandemic.

According to the entertainment venue, booster shots will be required starting Jan. 21 for all events moving forward, unless otherwise noted.

⚠️GREETINGS!⚠️ We will be requiring BOOSTER vaccines in addition to the standard vaccine(s) beginning Friday, January... Posted by ArtsRiot on Monday, January 3, 2022

