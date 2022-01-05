Advertisement

Cuomo accuser: Dropping case shows why victims stay silent

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The woman who accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling her in the executive mansion said a prosecutor’s decision to drop the case shows why victims fear coming forward against powerful people.

Brittany Commisso was one of Cuomo’s executive assistants before he resigned. She released a statement Tuesday, hours after the district attorney in Albany announced the former governor would not face criminal prosecution over the allegation. Commisso said the criminal justice system needs to do better.

Cuomo has denied the allegation and has had no comment on the latest development. He resigned in August. 

