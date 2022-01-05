Vt. Corrections flags COVID cases during intake quarantine

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Four more inmates are infected with COVID in Vermont prisons but officials say the cases were caught quickly.

The cases were found at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, Northwest State Correctional Facility, Northern State Correctional Facility and Southern State Correctional Facility.

One inmate was released prior to the positive result, which means Corrections has three new positive people in its care.

The commissioner says COVID mitigation strategies are working.

Statewide, five positive incarcerated cases and 37 positive staff cases currently exist across six correctional facilities, five field offices and the Vermont Corrections Academy.

