Documentary spotlights opera program at Hanover High School

By Dom Amato
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary by Vermont filmmaker Nora Jacobson highlights an Upper Valley high school choral class that explored opera last school year.

The students were taught, in part, by renowned orchestral conductor and Dartmouth College professor Filippo Ciabatti, which turned the project into something more than anyone anticipated.

Dom Amato spoke with Hanover High School music director Jennifer Chambers, senior Alicia Sanyal, and Ciabatti about the project.

