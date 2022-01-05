Dog hero leads police to DUI crash; bulldog killed in crash

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - We know more about a crash in Hartford that has some calling a dog a hero.

Police say a pick-up truck crashed Monday around 10:15 p.m. on I-89 north. But that’s not what called them to the scene.

A German Shepherd was spotted on the Interstate 89 bridge that connects Vermont and New Hampshire.

Police tried to catch Tinsley, and ended up following the dog to the crashed truck. Two men were ejected and seriously hurt.

Now, police say the driver, 31-year-old Cameron Laundry, was driving intoxicated.

He’ll be in court in February on a DUI charge. We’re told other charges are pending as well.

Police say 40-year-old Justin Connors was in the passenger seat. And Connors’ bulldog died in the crash.

