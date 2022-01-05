Advertisement

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared from an apartment complex playground in San Antonio.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday. Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Vermont woman killed in Massachusetts crash
A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing...
Vermont fire department chief accused of taking snowplow
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
Claremont man arrested following deadly bicycle crash
File photo
Vermont post-holiday COVID surge breaks another record