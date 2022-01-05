Advertisement

Gillibrand supports health care student loan relief bill

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Health care workers still paying student loans could see up to $50 million in relief.

U.S. senators introduced a student loan repayment program.

The goal is to keep the health care workforce from shrinking even more.

New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand says she’s supporting the bill.

“The constant exposure to risk and stress and growing demands on their time and talents have led about one in five health care workers to leave their jobs since this pandemic began,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

Gillibrand says the bill will remove financial barriers for those considering going into the infectious disease field.

