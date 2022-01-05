Advertisement

Gov. Scott to deliver State of the State Wednesday

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott is set to deliver his State of the State address Wednesday afternoon.

Scott is expected to outline his priorities for the 2022 legislative session and look back on the state’s progress over the last year.

According to the Scott administration, the governor will talk about workforce development, building stronger communities through investments in infrastructure and housing. He’ll also focus on affordability and economic growth.

Ellen Andersen, an associate professor of political science at the University of Vermont, says from a political perspective, the pandemic is something she doesn’t expect the governor to miss and something he can’t overlook.

“He’s going to want to celebrate Vermont’s successes in and around COVID. He’s going to want to cheerlead for Vermonters to continue to do what they have been doing, he is going to want to convince the public that he is keeping a careful eye on the state of the pandemic and how it is affecting Vermont. And that he will push for policies that help Vermont control both this massive public health crisis and remain economically vibrant,” said Andersen.

Andersen says she thinks that balance in economic stability and public health will be key in the address as Scott lays out a vision to spend federal infrastructure money.

Andersen says with all the infrastructure money coming in, she expects the governor to really hone in a vision for it.

“He’s going to want to talk about the ways in which the Legislature can allocate all of this lovely, lovely money that is coming in through the infrastructure bill that Congress passed and President Biden signed. So here is where he gets to lay out a vision for how that money gets used. He gets to lay out markers,” said Andersen.

Markers she says will be key in getting the money out into the public view.

You can watch the State of the State at 2 p.m. right here on our website.

