Missing NH girl’s dad accused of assault; search continues

Adam Montgomery
Adam Montgomery(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say the father of a young girl who was last seen in 2019 has been arrested on second-degree assault, custody interference and child endangerment charges regarding his daughter from that year, but the search for her continues.

Thirty-one-year-old Adam Montgomery, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in the city and faced arraignment Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

His arrest came a day after Manchester police set up a tip line and offered cash rewards as they investigate the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery. She was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019, when she was 5, but police only learned about that last week.

Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery(WCAX)

