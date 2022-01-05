Missing NH girl’s dad accused of assault; search continues

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say the father of a young girl who was last seen in 2019 has been arrested on second-degree assault, custody interference and child endangerment charges regarding his daughter from that year, but the search for her continues.

Thirty-one-year-old Adam Montgomery, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in the city and faced arraignment Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

His arrest came a day after Manchester police set up a tip line and offered cash rewards as they investigate the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery. She was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019, when she was 5, but police only learned about that last week.

Harmony Montgomery (WCAX)

