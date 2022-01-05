Advertisement

Naked man arrested following assaults on Church St.

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Weybridge man faces charges after attacking passersby and police officers on Church Street Tuesday afternoon.

The Burlington Police say they responded just after 4 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls. They say Charles Root, 43, was naked from the waist down, fighting people and speaking incoherently. They say he also punched an officer in the face and spat at others.

He was taken into custody and taken to the UVM Medical Center for evaluation.

