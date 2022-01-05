New Hampshire Legislature returns Wednesday

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Legislature will start back up Wednesday.

The 400-member House will be meeting at a hotel expo center in Manchester, and the 24-member Senate spreading out in Representatives Hall at the Statehouse in Concord.

The first order of business will be acting on bills the governor vetoed and those that were retained for further work earlier this year.

Lawmakers will then spend the next six months wading through more than 900 newly filed bills, many of which relate to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.