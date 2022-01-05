Police are investigating a fire in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fire in the Town of Shrewsbury.

Investigators say crews were dispatched to a home on Cold River Road for a structure fire, Monday.

Crews say they discovered heavy fire coming from the west side of the house and put out the flames in the frigid cold temperatures.

Tuesday, crews went back to the house and say the fire started in the west corner of the first floor and spread to other areas of the house causing significant damage.

Crews say the log home is a total loss and the cause is still under investigation. Police say the house is owned by Corey Campbell, 31, of Shrewsbury.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

