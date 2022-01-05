Advertisement

Police are investigating a fire in Shrewsbury

Generic fire graphic
Generic fire graphic(AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREWSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fire in the Town of Shrewsbury.

Investigators say crews were dispatched to a home on Cold River Road for a structure fire, Monday.

Crews say they discovered heavy fire coming from the west side of the house and put out the flames in the frigid cold temperatures.

Tuesday, crews went back to the house and say the fire started in the west corner of the first floor and spread to other areas of the house causing significant damage.

Crews say the log home is a total loss and the cause is still under investigation. Police say the house is owned by Corey Campbell, 31, of Shrewsbury.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Vermont woman killed in Massachusetts crash
A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing...
Vermont fire department chief accused of taking snowplow
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
Claremont man arrested following deadly bicycle crash
File photo
Vermont post-holiday COVID surge breaks another record

Latest News

Bruce Erdman and Hillary Kozlowski both arrest in connection to drugs and burglary, with a knife
South Burlington man arrested for string of drug activity, woman threatens with knife
New York’s Democrat-controlled Legislature will make key decisions in 2022 on everything from...
Pot, political maps, COVID aid on Hochul, lawmakers’ agenda
File photo
St. Johnsbury picks new fire chief
"Tinsley" led police to a wreck off the interstate that injured his owner. (Still taken from...
Dog leads police to serious crash that injured owner