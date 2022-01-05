Advertisement

Police looking for missing Vermont teen

Lillian Wright
Lillian Wright(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Newport teen.

Vermont State Police say 16-year-old Lillian Wright left a house on Route 100 in Lowell Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wright was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks and a purple makeup case.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont post-holiday COVID surge breaks another record
"Tinsley" led police to a wreck off the interstate that injured his owner. (Still taken from...
Dog leads police to serious crash that injured owner
Bruce Erdmann
Vermont man faces charges after investigation into multiple overdoses
Claremont man arrested following deadly bicycle crash
A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing...
Vermont fire department chief accused of taking snowplow

Latest News

Vermont man faces charges after investigation into multiple overdoses
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
baby
The big fight some of COVID’s smallest victims face
Gov. Scott delivers State of the State address