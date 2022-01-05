Police looking for missing Vermont teen

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Newport teen.

Vermont State Police say 16-year-old Lillian Wright left a house on Route 100 in Lowell Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wright was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks and a purple makeup case.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.